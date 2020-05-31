Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,322,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,315,716. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $240.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

