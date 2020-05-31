Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $774,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,886 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,499. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.31.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

