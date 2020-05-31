Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 3,550 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,501 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.