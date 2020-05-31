Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $6.99 Million Stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.27% of II-VI worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 46.3% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 797,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,382,000 after buying an additional 674,256 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,943,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,989. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.