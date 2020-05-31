Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $18.04 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,000. Broadcom makes up 2.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.62 and a 200 day moving average of $286.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

