Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,039 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,666. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

