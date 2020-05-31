Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $199.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

