Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,134.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $4.32 million and $128,134.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.02048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00182727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 157,888,455 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.