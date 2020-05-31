PIVX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $977,697.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Graviex and Upbit. PIVX has a total market cap of $18.74 million and $977,697.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015292 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003148 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000712 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Bittrex, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Livecoin, Coinbe, Binance and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.