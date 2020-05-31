Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $282.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 45.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $282,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.71. 4,774,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.