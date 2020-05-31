Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $36.09 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.19. 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,751. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

