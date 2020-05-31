Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 0.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045,104 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $174,145,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,438,000 after acquiring an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 759,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.76. 473,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,732. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.