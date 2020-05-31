Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Share Price

News articles about Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) have trended positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Banc earned a daily sentiment score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BK stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.56. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$10.99.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

