Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,136,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,709,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $212.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,059,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,538. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $216.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,954 shares of company stock worth $7,255,130. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

