Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.73.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

