Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 290.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $146.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,222. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

