Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.