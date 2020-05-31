Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor makes up 1.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Frontdoor worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

FTDR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,826. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

