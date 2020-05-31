Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 97.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after acquiring an additional 704,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $91,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $195.73. 1,701,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

