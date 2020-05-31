Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Servicemaster Global makes up approximately 1.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Servicemaster Global worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $32.90. 1,644,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,390. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.36.

In other Servicemaster Global news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

