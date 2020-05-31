Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises 2.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.80.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,066. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

