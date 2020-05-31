Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $258.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,969. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.38.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

