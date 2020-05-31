Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,991 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,397,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,533. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

