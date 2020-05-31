Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Metlife by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Metlife by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,315,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.01. 9,444,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,531. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.