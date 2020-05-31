Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,248. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

