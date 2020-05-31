Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 2.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,522 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.89.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $697.63. The company had a trading volume of 589,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $675.35 and a 200-day moving average of $608.48. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $471.80 and a 12 month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

