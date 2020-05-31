Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

