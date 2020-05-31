Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 24,540 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.67. 1,448,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

