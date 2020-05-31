Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,287. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.16.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

