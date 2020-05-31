Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Fastenal worth $290,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,950,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

