Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,590 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bank of America worth $249,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 66,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

