Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Reduced by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.8% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after buying an additional 807,801 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,489. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

