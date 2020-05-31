Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $287,569.04

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Qbao has a market cap of $287,569.04 and $506.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

