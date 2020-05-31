QCash (QC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $745.68 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. QCash has a total market cap of $65.16 million and $745.68 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

