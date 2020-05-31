Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Qorvo worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,453,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,997 shares of company stock worth $2,684,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

