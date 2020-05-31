QuadrantProtocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $188,716.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $463,373.41 and approximately $188,716.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.02048143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00182727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024114 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

