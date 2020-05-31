Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $687,191.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars.

