QuarkChain (QKC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.86 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $33.94. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $2.86 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.15 or 0.04812422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,526,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,948,105 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

