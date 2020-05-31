QuickX Protocol Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $100,183.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.04795646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

