Quiztok (QTCON) Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Quiztok has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $1.23 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00051639 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

