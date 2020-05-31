Raise 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,948.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Raise has traded up 83.1% against the US dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $348,510.14 and $8,948.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02046950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00182464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023960 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,950,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.