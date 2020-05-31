Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.04% of Raven Industries worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Raven Industries by 31,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Raven Industries by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of RAVN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 183,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

