ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $40.21 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and $147,253.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00814713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029010 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00154243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00195878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001319 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, C-Patex, Bisq, Crex24, YoBit, Bleutrade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

