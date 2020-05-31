Ren Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.72 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Ren has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $79.63 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Huobi Global, Tidex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.09 or 0.04847780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,835,784 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Huobi Global, Binance, Tidex, DDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

