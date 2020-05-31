Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will announce $77.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.95 million and the highest is $79.90 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $64.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $315.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.01 million to $326.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.84 million, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $339.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,225. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,512,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 127.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 303,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

