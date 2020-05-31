Rise Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.45 million and $277.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000463 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 150,287,153 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

