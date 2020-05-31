Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,420 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $19,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

