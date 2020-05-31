Rocket Pool Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $72,411.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00028411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.55 or 0.05038711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010521 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

