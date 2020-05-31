Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.16. 2,895,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,764. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.