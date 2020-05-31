Rupaya Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $11,696.62 and $36.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,024.28 or 2.73020457 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021942 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

